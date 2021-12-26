Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 599 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

