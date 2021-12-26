Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

