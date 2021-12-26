Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $979.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.