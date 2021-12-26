WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WD-40 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $245.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

