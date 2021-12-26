Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

IVE traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. 449,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,748. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

