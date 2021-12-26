Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. 703,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.