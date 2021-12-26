Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 266,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 149,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.