Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 282.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.