Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $352.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $334.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

