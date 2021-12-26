Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.43. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

