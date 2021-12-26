Wedbush Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

