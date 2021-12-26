WeTrust Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.09 million and $109.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

