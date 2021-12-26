Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,141,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,276 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 2.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $794,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,186,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

WPM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 1,504,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

