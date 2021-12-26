Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.73.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

