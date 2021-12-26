Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

