Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 129 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

