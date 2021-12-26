Whittier Trust Co. Buys 600 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 53.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.