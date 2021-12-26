Whittier Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

UBER stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

