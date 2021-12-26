Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

