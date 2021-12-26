Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,508 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 4,551,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,899. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

