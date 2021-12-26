WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 812 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NYSE BOOT opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

