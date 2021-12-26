Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $128.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

