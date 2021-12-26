WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Sells C$8,584,272.60 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68.

WSP traded up C$0.99 on Friday, hitting C$181.64. 31,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,609. WSP Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$174.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

