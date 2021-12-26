XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in XBiotech by 111.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $343.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,599 shares of company stock worth $2,094,444. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XBiotech Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.