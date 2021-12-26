Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,534 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 158,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of Xilinx worth $143,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kellner Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

XLNX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. 3,178,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,911. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

