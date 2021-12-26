XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $6,610,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

