XSGD Price Up 1% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1% against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $198.23 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 269,402,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.