YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.23

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and traded as high as $101.64. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $101.59, with a volume of 5,539 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.33.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
