YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.23

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and traded as high as $101.64. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $101.59, with a volume of 5,539 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.33.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

