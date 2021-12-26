yearn.finance II Market Cap Reaches $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.