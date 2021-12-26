Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of AA opened at $59.36 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

