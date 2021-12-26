Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $46.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,060.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.09 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

