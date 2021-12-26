Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $166.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.20 million and the lowest is $165.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $646.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.03 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $705.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 211,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,893. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

