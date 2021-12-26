Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 113,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

