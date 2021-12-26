Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

CPG opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

