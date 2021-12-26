Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 1,845,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

