Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.