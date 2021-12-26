Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

