Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SAMG stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

