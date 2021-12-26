Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($5.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of BPMC traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 150,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,583. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,733. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.