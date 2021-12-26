Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $34.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $420.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

