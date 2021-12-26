Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,987. The stock has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.44. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,560,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.