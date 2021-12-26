Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

AGR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 522,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.