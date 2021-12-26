Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in BGSF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 14,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,035. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

