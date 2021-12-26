Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 152,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

