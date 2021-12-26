Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Generac posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $351.29. 391,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.16 and its 200-day moving average is $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

