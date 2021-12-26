Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.