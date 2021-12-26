Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 311,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,166. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

