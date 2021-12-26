Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

WLDN opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.