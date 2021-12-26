Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 29.00.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 0.45 on Friday, reaching 15.90. 642,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,706. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 14.58 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of 21.15.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

