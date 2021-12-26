Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $366.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. 316,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.